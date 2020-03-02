Royal Enfield sales up 1 pc in February
New Delhi: Royal Enfield, the two-wheeler division of Eicher Motors, on Monday reported 1 per cent growth in total sales at 63,536 units in February.
The company had sold 62,630 units in February last year, Royal Enfield said in a statement.
Domestic sales stood at 61,188 units last month as against 60,066 units in February 2019, up 2 per cent.
Exports declined 8 per cent to 2,348 units as against 2,564 units in the same month previous year, it said.
