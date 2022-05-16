Rouble hovers near five-year highs vs euro
Moscow: The Russian rouble firmed past 64 per dollar on Monday and climbed towards its highest in nearly five years against the euro, supported by continuing restrictions on currency trading.
The rouble is the world's best-performing currency this year, although this is due to artificial support from capital controls that Russia imposed to shield its financial sector in late February after sending tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine.
It was not clear whether President Vladimir Putin's demand for gas payments in rouble was also supporting the currency, Reuters reported.
At 1131 GMT, the rouble was 2 per cent stronger against the dollar at 63.21 , hovering near its strongest mark since early February 2020 of 62.6250, which it hit on Friday. "The current capital control measures brought the rouble back to pre-pandemic levels," Rosbank analysts said in a note.
"In the near future, a new committee on FX market regulation may adjust these restrictions, but until then, the USD/RUB consolidation may stick to the lower bound of the 63.0-70.0 range." Against the euro, the rouble rose 2.3 per cent to 65.60 , staying near its strongest level since June 2017 of 64.9425, which it touched on the Moscow Exchange on Friday.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Mamata main opposition face: TMC16 May 2022 7:25 PM GMT
ATF price hiked by 5.3%, Trinamool slams Centre16 May 2022 7:25 PM GMT
DC beat PBKS by 17 runs, inch closer to IPL play-offs berth16 May 2022 7:24 PM GMT
Nikhat, Manisha, Parveen confirm medals with QF wins16 May 2022 7:23 PM GMT
Swiatek on streak entering French Open16 May 2022 7:23 PM GMT