Rlys to introduce clause in procurement process to promote local suppliers

New Delhi: The Railways is set to introduce a clause for promoting local content in its procurement process so that it gets more bids from local vendors/suppliers to give a boost to the government's mission Atmnirbhar Bharat, a statement from the national transporter said on Saturday.

It said that the Railway ministry has sought support of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade to make suitable policy revisions, if required. 'In a review meeting held Saturday for steps to promote Make in India products in procurement process, it was emphasised to increase the participation of local vendors in the procurement process,' the statement said. Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal reviewed the steps to promote Make in India products in procurement process of Indian Railways as well as government of India, it said.

During the meeting, Goyal urged to take measures to generate confidence in industry of corruption free and transparent procurement environment on Indian Railways.

While reviewing the steps to promote Make in India products in procurement process, it was emphasised to increase the participation of local vendors in procurement process. 'Local content clause in the procurement should be such that we may get more bids from local vendors/suppliers,' the statement said.