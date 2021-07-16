RITES wins Dun & Bradstreet Corporate Award 2021

Gurugram: RITES Ltd., a Miniratna (Category – I) Schedule 'A' Public Sector Enterprise, has been conferred Dun & Bradstreet Corporate Award 2021 for 'Best Growth Performance' in the Engineering Projects/Capital Goods category.

The award, presented by Dun & Bradstreet, the world's leading provider of B2B data, insights and AI-driven platforms, recognises RITES' efforts in facilitating creation of transport infrastructure and its well-diversified business model.

Also, RITES has been profiled in 21st edition of 'India's Top-500 Companies' on the basis of total income, net profit and return on net worth etc. These companies across 50 sectors havegrown faster than the Indian economy over the past 20 years.

Crediting 'Team RITES' for this achievement, VG Suresh Kumar, Director (Projects) and Chairman & Managing Director (Addl Charge), RITES Ltd, said, "We are delighted with this award. It is a testimony to our efforts in facilitating creation of infrastructure in India and abroad, along with creating value for stakeholders."