RITES Ltd wins Rs 206 cr contract to build road over bridges in Andhra Pradesh

New Delhi: RITES Ltd on Thursday said it has bagged a Rs 206 crore contract to construct four road over bridges in Andhra Pradesh from Indian Railways.

"RITES Ltd has been awarded a turnkey contract for construction of (ROBs) in replacement of existing level crossings on competition basis from Railway Board amounting to Rs 205.85 crore," the company said in a statement.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) will be executed between RITES and South Central Railway (SCR) in this regard in due course, the statement said. "This turnkey contract covers construction of 4 nos of ROBs in replacement of level crossings in Vijaywada division of SCR on Vijaywada-Vishakhapatnam section in the state of Andhra Pradesh," the statement said.