RITES Ltd Q4 PAT rises by 2.4% to Rs 135 crore

Gurugram: RITES Ltd, the leading Transport Infrastructure Consultancy and Engineering firm, announced its standalone and consolidated financial results for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2021.

Commenting on the results, Rajeev Mehrotra, CMD, RITES Limited, said, "Given the testing scenario, our focus remained on project delivery & execution which helped us to register Q-o-Q operational revenue growth in every quarter of FY21. Our Q4FY21 results surpassed the Q4FY20, but were not enough to make up for the shortfalls in first three quarters."

Total Revenue up by 6.1 per cent to Rs 632crore against Rs596 crore in Q4FY20.

Operating revenue up by 12 per cent to Rs 619 crore against Rs553 crore in Q4FY20.

EBITDA up by 17.3 per cent to Rs 172 crore against Rs 147 crore in Q4FY20.

Profit After Tax up by 2.4 per cent at Rs 135 crore as against Rs 131 crore in Q4FY20.

Total Consolidated Revenue stands at Rs 2,005 crore against Rs 2,735 crore in FY20. Profit After Tax stands at Rs 444 crore against Rs 633 crore in FY20.

Order Book as on March 31, 2021 stands at Rs 6,277 crore. EPS at Rs 17.54 as compared to last year's Rs 24.64 .

Total Standalone Revenue stands at Rs 1,947 crore against Rs 2,665 crore in FY20. Profit After Tax stands at Rs 424 crore against Rs 596 crore in FY20.

Final Dividend of Rs 4 per share recommended by Board of Directors. EPS at Rs 17.22 as compared to last year's Rs 23.86.