Rise in FDI indicates investors' preference for India's enabling environment: Goyal

New Delhi: Increase in foreign direct investment (FDI) into India in July-September 2020 to $28.1 billion indicates global investors' preference for the country's enabling environment, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday. FDI during September quarter 2019 stood at $14.06 billion.

"Despite COVID, FDI doubles year-on-year upwards arrow. Indicating global investors' preference for India's enabling environment under PM @NarendraModi ji, FDI increased from $14.06 billion to $28.1 billion in the July-September quarter," Commerce and Industry Minister said in a tweet. FDI in India grew by 15 per cent to $30 billion during the first half of FY21.