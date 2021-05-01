RIL ramps up LMO output to 1K tonnes

New Delhi: Reliance Industries Ltd has ramped up production of medical oxygen to 1,000 tonnes per day, making it India's largest producer of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) from a single location.

Reliance ramped up production from near-zero to 1,000 tonnes per day and now produces over 11 per cent of India's total production of medical-grade liquid oxygen - meeting the needs of nearly every one in ten patients, a company said in a statement.

Ambani is personally supervising the scale-up of production and transportation at Jamnagar in Gujarat.

In April, the firm supplied over 15,000 tonnes of medical-grade liquid oxygen free of cost.

It airlifted 24 ISO containers for transporting oxygen from Saudi Arabia, Germany, Belgium, The Netherlands and Thailand - creating an additional 500 tonnes of transportation capacity for India.

Private firms are supplementing efforts to augment oxygen supplies as the country battles its worst health crisis. India posted a record daily rise of 4,01,993 new coronavirus cases after 10 consecutive days of over 3 lakh infections. Deaths from COVID-19 jumped by 3,523 over the past 24 hours, taking the total toll in India to 2,11,853.