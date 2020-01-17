RIL consolidated profit rises 13.5pc to record Rs 11,640cr in Q3
New Delhi: Reliance Industries on Friday reported a 13.5 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to a record Rs 11,640 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2019, on the back of continued rise in consumer businesses of retail and telecom.
Net profit in October-December stood at Rs 11,640 crore, compared to Rs 10,251 crore profit in the same period a year back. Consolidated revenue however dipped 1.4 per cent to Rs 168,858 crore, the company said in a statement.
Consumer businesses, which till last year accounted for a quarter of the company's pre-tax profit, contributed a third of EDITDA in the third quarter.
Retail business EBITDA rose 58 per cent to Rs 2,389 crore while telecom arm Jio posted a net profit of Rs 1,350 crore.
