RIL chief Mukesh Ambani retains top spot

New Delhi: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani remains the wealthiest Indian in Forbes' list of top 100 richest Indian s for 2020. Half of the country's richest persons on Forbes India Rich list saw gains amid COVID-19 Pandemic. "Their collective net worth rose 14 per cent to $517.5 billion from a year earlier," Forbes said.

"In a tumultuous year for the global economy, India's richest preserved their wealth. Mukesh Ambani remains the wealthiest Indian for the 13th year in a row, adding $37.3 billion to his net worth," Forbes noted. Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) chairman Cyrus Poonawalla is the new entrant in the top 10.

Top three richest persons:

1. Mukesh Ambani ($88.7 billion) 2. Gautam Adani ($25.2 billion) 3. Shiv Nadar ($20.4 billion).