RIL, Adani, 17 others evince interest to set up solar PV units under PLI scheme

New Delhi: As many as 19 firms, including Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Adani Group and Tata have evinced interest for setting up solar manufacturing units under a production linked incentive scheme of the government.

In April this year, the Union Cabinet approved a Rs 4,500 crore production linked incentive (PLI) scheme to boost domestic manufacturing capacity of solar PV modules.

The scheme is aimed at adding 10,000 MW manufacturing capacity of integrated solar PV modules entailing direct investment of Rs 17,200 crore.

"RIL, Adani Group, First Solar, Shirdi Sai and Jindal Poly have applied under the scheme for manufacturing polysilicon (stage-I), wafer (stage-II) and cells and modules (stage-III & IV). L&T, Coal India Ltd (CIL), ReNew and Cubic have bid for Stage II, III and IV," the source said. The source also said nine other firms namely Acme, Avaada, Megha Engineering, Vikram Solar, Tata, Waaree, Premier, Emmvee and Jupiter have evinced interest for stage III and IV (cell, modules).

Solar capacity addition presently depends largely upon imported solar PV cells and modules as the domestic manufacturing industry has limited operational capacities of solar PV cells and modules.