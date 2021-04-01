Retail inflation for industrial workers rises to 4.48% in Feb

New Delhi: Retail inflation for industrial workers rose to 4.48 per cent in February, due to higher prices of fuel and certain food items. It had stood at 3.15 per cent in the previous month of January.

"Year-on-year inflation for the month (February 2021) stood at 4.48 per cent compared to 3.15 per cent for the previous month (January 2021) and 6.84 per cent during the corresponding month ( February 2020) of the previous year," the labour ministry said in a statement.

Similarly, it stated that food inflation stood at 4.64 per cent as against 2.38 per cent of the previous month and 8.33 per cent during the corresponding month (February 2020) a year ago.

The All-India CPI-IW (Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers) for February, 2021 increased by 0.8 points and stood at 119 points.

On 1-month percentage change, it increased by 0.68 per cent with respect to the previous month (January 2021) as against a decline of 0.61 per cent between corresponding months (February 2020) a year ago.

The maximum upward pressure in current index came from 'fuel and light' group contributing 0.31 percentage points to the total change. It was further supplemented by 'miscellaneous' and 'food and beverages' groups contributing 0.23 and 0.21 percentage points respectively to total rise. At item level, milk, mustard oil, soyabean oil, sunflower oil, apple, mango, orange, lady finger, onion, parval, served and processed packaged food, cooking gas, barber charges and petrol are responsible for the rise in index.

However, this increase was checked by items like rice, potato, tomato, eggs, cabbage and ginger putting downward pressure on the index.

At the central level, Madurai recorded the maximum increase of 4 points.