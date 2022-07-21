Retail inflation for farm, rural workers rise in June
New Delhi: Retail inflation for farm workers and rural labourers rose to 6.43 per cent and 6.76 per cent, respectively, in June due to higher prices of certain food items.
In June last year, the retail inflation for farm workers stood at 3.83 per cent and that for rural labourers was at 4 per cent.
The All India Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labourers (CPI-AL) was at 1,125 points while the Consumer Price Index for Rural Labourers (CPI-RL) stood at 1,137 points in June 2022. On an annual basis, both are marginally higher.
In May, CPI-AL was at 1,119 points while CPI-RL stood at 1,131 points.
"Point to point rate of inflation based on the CPI-AL (Consumer Price Index-Agricultural Labourers) and CPI-RL (Rural Labourers) stood at 6.43 per cent and 6.76 per cent in June 2022 compared to 6.67 per cent and 7 per cent, respectively in May 2022," the labour ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.
As per the latest official data, food inflation for agricultural labourers and rural labourers was at 5.09 per cent and 5.16 per cent, respectively, in June this year. This is higher compared to the readings of 2.67 per cent and 2.86 per cent, respectively, recorded in the year-ago period.
According to the statement, the major contribution towards the rise in general index of agricultural labourers and rural labourers came from food group to the extent of 3.69 points and 3.79 points, respectively.
This was mainly due to an increase in the prices various items, including rice, wheat-atta, jowar, maize, milk, meat-goat, fish fresh, poultry, chillies dry, mixed spices, vegetables and fruits.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Delhi: Heavy rains flood roads, affect air traffic20 July 2022 7:45 PM GMT
Elderly woman & grandson stabbed after scuffle: Police20 July 2022 7:43 PM GMT
Traffic likely to be hit today due to Sonia's questioning and kanwar ...20 July 2022 7:42 PM GMT
Elderly man on Kanwar Yatra mowed down on NH-91: Cops20 July 2022 7:42 PM GMT
Scuffle breaks out between 2 groups at Amity University20 July 2022 7:41 PM GMT