Retail inflation eases to 6.93% in November on softening food prices

New Delhi: Softening prices of food items like cereals, fruits and milk pulled down retail inflation to 6.93 per cent in November, though it remained above the comfort level of the Reserve Bank of India.



Retail inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) stood at 7.61 per cent in October and 7.27 per cent in September.

According to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Monday, inflation in the food basket was 9.43 per cent in November, down from 11 per cent in the previous month.

Inflation in the 'cereals and products' category reduced to 2.32 per cent from 3.39 per cent in October.

The rate of price rise in 'meat and fish' segment was 16.67 per cent in November, as compared to 18.7 per cent in the previous month.

Similarly, inflation in vegetables was lower at 15.63 per cent from 22.51 per cent.

Inflation in fruits and 'milk and products' was also lower over October.

The rate of price rise in the 'fuel and light' segment too moderated to 1.9 per cent as against 2.28 per cent in October.

The RBI, which mainly factors in retail inflation while arriving at key policy rates, has been mandated by the government to keep inflation at 4 per cent (+, - 2 per cent).

The central bank had maintained status quo in the policy rate earlier this month due to high inflation.

Commenting on the data, Sachin Chhabra, Founder of B2B grocery business Peel-Works, said it was heartening to note that the inflation subsided in November, riding primarily on softer food prices.

"We expect inflationary pressure to subside even further in Q4 of the current fiscal. This will provide elbow room to RBI to continue its accommodative stance, which is critical for sustained revival of demand," he added.

Sunil Kumar Sinha, principal economist, India Ratings and Research, said retail inflation at is still

outside the comfort zone of the RBI.