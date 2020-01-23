Reliance Jio pays Rs 195 cr to DoT to clear all AGR dues in advance
New Delhi: Reliance Jio on Thursday paid Rs 195 crore to the telecom department to clear all adjusted gross revenue dues accounted till January 31, 2020, according to an official source.
"Reliance Jio has paid Rs 195 crore for AGR. This includes advance money that company has paid for the month of January, 2020," the source said.
The company has made provision of Rs 177 crore to pay for the government revenue share based on the Supreme Court judgement dated October 24, 2019.
Rivals of Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have cumulative liability of Rs 88,624 crore and have sought more time from the department.
The apex court has set January 23 as the deadline to pay adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues. However, companies have requested the DoT (Department of Telecom) to give them time to make payment based on the outcome of their modification petition listed for hearing before the Supreme Court next week, sources said.
(Image from businessstandard.com)
