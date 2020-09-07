Reliance Industries to now focus on monetization with 'commerce layer'

New Delhi: In the next four years, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL)'s focus would be to add a third "layer of commerce" and monetize the existing investments across different formats.

According to a research report by BofA Securities, in the last 4 years, with Jio, RIL has been able to build a "digital layer" on top of the existing "physical layer" of retail shops across electronics, grocery and apparels.

"We believe the next four years, RIL's focus would be to add a third 'layer of commerce' and monetize the existing investments across different formats," the report said.

The company continues to invest in technology and is partnering with world's best (Google, Facebook, Microsoft) as well as India's best (invested in 20 plus startups). "We believe RIL is uniquely positioned with a sustainable competitive

advantage to monetize this," it added.

"In our view, the biggest takeaway from Jio's last 4 year journey was that - 'India is a supply-constrained market and not a demand-constrained market'," the report noted.

So, as long as any company could efficiently provide goods and services at affordable prices, this market would consume.