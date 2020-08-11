Reliance at record high of 96 in Fortune Global 500, tops Indian contingent

New Delhi: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) jumped 10 places to rank 96th in the Fortune Global 500 published on Tuesday. Its highest ranking so far was at 99 in 2012.

In 2019, Reliance became India's top name in the Fortune Global 500 listing, drawn up on the basis of revenues. This year, too, Reliance maintained its pole position among Indian companies in the list. India has seven companies figuring in the 2020 edition.

The 96th rank that Reliance Industries has achieved in the 2020 edition of Fortune Global 500 is its highest-ever.

The slip of ranking between 2012 and 2016 was owing to rupee depreciation and a fall in oil prices.

RIL is classified under "Petroleum Refining" industry by Fortune 500. In this category, the company is ranked at number 13 globally.

The other Indian companies who are part of the Fortune 500 list are Indian Oil at the 151st place, ONGC at 190, State Bank of India at 221, Bharat Petroleum at 309, Tata Motors at 337 and Rajesh Exports at the 462nd rank.

The world's 500 largest companies generated $33.3 trillion in revenues and $2.1 trillion in profits in 2019. Together, this year's Fortune Global 500 companies employ 69.9 million people worldwide and are represented by 32 countries.

The top 10 in the list include Walmart, Sinopec Group, State Grid (Corp of China), China National Petroleum, Royal Dutch Shell, Saudi Aramco, Volkswagen, BP, Amazon and Toyota Motor.