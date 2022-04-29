REC organises 'Bijli Utsav' in 3 states as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

Gurugram: As part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' – to celebrate 75 years of India's Independence, REC Limited, a public infrastructure finance company under the Ministry of Power organised a 'Bijli Utsav' in the states of Manipur, Odisha and Chattisgarh. The date of the event was specifically chosen as April 28, 2022 since it marks the four years anniversary of successfully providing access to electricity infrastructure to all villages under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana (DDUGJY). As a mark of the occasion, Leisang Village of Manipur was one of the villages where the event was held since it was the last village to be connected to the grid under the DDUGJY Scheme on April 28, 2022. The village electrification drive of the country was also recognized as one of the greatest success stories by the International Energy Agency.

Numerous dignitaries graced the occasion, which saw large turnouts of crowds from nearby villages and districts. The dignitaries highlighted the benefits of electricity, the challenges faced during electrification in rural areas and how the quality of life improved with access to power. The events also witnessed several beneficiaries of the DDUGJY Scheme who were invited on stage to share their experience.

To engage with the villagers, various cultural programmes such as dance and Lok Gayan were held to spread awareness about the usage of electricity, billing, energy

efficiency etc.