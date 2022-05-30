REC Ltd wins Platinum recognition at Titan Business Awards
Gurugram: REC Limited has received Platinum recognition at the prestigious Titan Business Awards. REC was declared the winner in two categories: Financial Services and Fastest-growing Company of the year. Amongst several organisations from across the globe that were recognised, REC is the only Indian CPSE to feature on the list.
REC Limited is an NBFC focusing on Power Sector Financing and Development across India. Established in 1969, REC Limited has completed over fifty years in the area of its operations.
It provides financial assistance to state electricity boards, state governments, central/state power utilities, independent power producers, rural electric cooperatives and private sector utilities. Its business activities involve financing projects in the complete power sector value chain; for various types of projects.
