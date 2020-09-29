REC holds its 51st Annual General Meeting

New Delhi: The 51st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of REC Limited was held through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means. The meeting was held in the presence of SK Gupta - CMD REC Limited, Ajoy Choudhary - Director (Finance) REC Limited, Mritunjay Kumar Narayan - Government Nominee Director & Chairman of Audit Committee, Praveen Kumar Singh - Nominee Director of PFC (holding company of REC) and Chairman of Stakeholders Relationship Committee along with J S Amitabh - Executive Director & Company Secretary REC Limited. In addition, 208 shareholders attended the AGM through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means.

During the financial year 2019-20, REC sanctioned total loan assistance of Rs 1,10,907.99 crore towards various power sector projects/schemes. The same included Rs 55,811.89 crore sanctioned towards generation projects, Rs 7,026.33 crore towards renewable energy projects, Rs 41,604.77 crore towards T&D projects and Rs 6,465.00 crore towards short term, medium term and other loans. Furthermore, the company's Net Profit and Total Comprehensive Income stood at Rs 4,886.16 crore and Rs 4,336.37 crore respectively.

Under the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' package of the Government of India, REC has disbursed Special Long-Term Transition Loans to DISCOMs for making payment to generators, as they were facing severe cash crunch owing to the pandemic.