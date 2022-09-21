REC accorded status of Maharatna Central PSU

New Delhi: REC was accorded the status of Maharatna Central Public Sector Enterprise on Wednesday, thus giving REC greater operational and financial autonomy.

An order to this effect was issued today by the Department of Public Enterprises, under the Ministry of Finance. Incorporated in 1969, REC is an NBFC focusing on Power Sector Financing and Development across India.

The grant of 'Maharatna' status to REC will impart enhanced powers to the company's Board while taking financial decisions. The Board of a 'Maharatna' CPSE can make equity investments to undertake financial joint ventures and wholly-owned subsidiaries and undertake mergers and acquisitions in India and abroad, subject to a ceiling of 15 per cent of the Net Worth of the concerned CPSE, limited to ₹5,000 crore in one project.

The Board can also structure and implement schemes relating to personnel and Human Resource Management and Training. They can also enter into technology Joint Ventures or other strategic alliances among others.

Vivek Kumar Dewangan, CMD, REC said that REC achieved this feat owing to its adaptability, resilience and consistent performance even during the global COVID-19 pandemic.