'RBI's proposals to promote orderly growth of digi-lending'

Mumbai: The recommendations made by the RBI working group on digital lending, including lending through online platforms and mobile apps, will promote orderly growth of sector, industry players said.

In a comprehensive report, the Working Group constituted by the RBI has made several recommendations, including a separate legislation to prevent illegal digital lending activities, subjecting digital lending apps to a verification process by a nodal agency and establishing a self-regulatory organisation (SRO) covering the participants in the digital lending ecosystem.

Emkay Global Financial Services in a note said the proposals appear to be largely constructive for the digital lending space and are on expected lines.

That said, the introduction of regulations may moderate the growth rate of digi-loans, which have seen strong growth in a short term in countries like China and India (P2P), it said.

"However, the regulations would facilitate orderly growth in the long run, similar to MFIs post 2010. As of now, most buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) credit is onboarded on bank/ NBFC books," it added.

Commenting on the recommendations, V Swaminathan, CEO of Andromeda and Apnapaisa, said that given the pace of expansion of digital lending, safeguarding the interest of consumers has now become the most important task for the authorities as well as industry players.

The RBI Working Group has rightly made a case for separate legislation to prevent illegal digital lending activities and a SRO covering the participants in the digital lending ecosystem, he said.

"It has to be ensured that consumers do not lose faith in the players in the digital lending space. The Working Group has made important suggestions for growth of the sector," he said.

Welcoming the recommendations, the Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment (FACE) said SRO is the call of the hour in order to structure the industry and to set the rules for the Fintech members and customers.

"We welcome the RBI's step to bring in higher standards of ethical behaviour and code of conduct for the digital lending platforms," it said.

Gaurav Chopra, founder and CEO of IndiaLends and founding member of Digital Lending Association of India (DLAI), believes that recommendations such as on auditable logs for every action that a user performs on the app will be a game changer for India's digital lending industry.

"It will demolish many existing loan sharks and curb unfair practises," he said, and added that the report seeks to safeguard consumers from unregulated digital lenders who have the potential to exploit borrowers with unfair or predatory terms.

Commenting on the report, Ankit Rata, co-founder and CEO of Signzy, said that if the recommendations are passed, it will not only help protect consumers but also restrict breaches of data privacy while curbing fraudulent transactions.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had in January last constituted the working group under the chairmanship of Executive Director Jayant Kumar Dash on digital lending, including lending through online platforms and mobile apps.