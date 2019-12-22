RBI's 'operation twist', Jharkhand poll results to sway market indices

Mumbai: Higher liquidity inflows on the back of the Reserve Bank's 'operation twist' along with Jharkhand Assembly election results will influence the Indian equity market movements during the truncated week ahead, experts said.

Additionally, investor sentiments will be swayed by derivatives expiry and rupee's strength against the US dollar.

"Some volatility could be seen next week as traders roll over positions in the F&O segment from the near month December 2019 series to January 2020 series," HDFC Securities' Retail Research Head Deepak Jasani said.

"Legislative Assembly election results for Jharkhand will be declared on December 23, 2019. A setback for BJP could spoil sentiments mildly."

Besides, Edelweiss Professional Investor Research's Chief Market Strategist Sahil Kapoor said RBI's "operation twist" is likely to ease monetary policy further which bodes well for the broader markets.