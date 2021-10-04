RBI supersedes boards of Srei Infra, Srei Equipment

Mumbai/ Kolkata: The Reserve Bank on Monday superseded the boards of Srei Infrastructure Finance as well as Srei Equipment Finance, citing concerns over governance and payment defaults, and decided to refer the two NBFCs for resolution under the



insolvency law.

This is only the second time in as many years that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is referring entities for the resolution process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) after taking first ever such step in the case of DHFL back in 2019.

Superseding the boards of the crisis-hit Srei Infrastructure Finance Limited (SIFL) and Srei Equipment Finance Limited (SEFL), the RBI has appointed Rajneesh Sharma, former Chief General Manager of Bank of Baroda as the administrator to manage the affairs of the two companies.

A Srei group spokesperson said SIFL was ""shocked" by the RBI's move as banks have been regularly appropriating funds from the escrow account they have controlled since November 2020, and added that necessary steps as advised by its lawyers will be taken.

In a statement, the RBI said it has "superseded the Board of Directors of Srei Infrastructure Finance Limited (SIFL) and Srei Equipment Finance Limited (SEFL), owing to governance concerns and defaults by the... companies in meeting their various payment obligations".

The central banks intends to shortly initiate the process of resolution of the two NBFCs under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy (Insolvency and Liquidation Proceedings of Financial Service Providers and Application to Adjudicating Authority) Rules, 2019, the statement said.

Further, the RBI will approach the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for appointing the administrator as the insolvency resolution professional. In recent years, the central bank has been taking strict action against defaulting entities. Under the governorship of Shaktikanta Das, boards of lenders have been superseded on four occasions earlier. Those actions pertained to PMC Bank, Yes Bank, DHFL and Lakshmi Vilas Bank.

Srei group, which mainly caters to the MSME and infrastructure sectors, owes around Rs 18,000 crore to around 15 lenders, including Axis Bank, UCO Bank and State Bank of India, and another nearly Rs 10,000 crore of external commercial borrowings and bonds.

The Kolkata-based Srei group has been battling a human resource crisis since December last year with nearly 230-250 people leaving the group as the pandemic-induced economic crisis created an asset-liability mismatch. Last month, SIFL's Chief Executive Officer Rakesh Kumar Bhutoria had resigned, mainly on account of salary payment issues.