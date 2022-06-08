RBI strikes right balance between inflation and growth, say experts
Mumbai: The RBI has endeavoured to strike the right balance between inflation and growth at this critical juncture, industry experts on Wednesday said after a 50 basis points hike in the key rate by the central bank.
Announcing the credit policy, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that the Indian economy is resilient, though negative global spillovers continue to weigh on the domestic economic growth outlook.
CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee said the RBI's decision to raise the policy repo rate by 50 bps has been noted, given the imperatives of anchoring inflationary expectations.
"The RBI has demonstrated restraint and foresight to strike the right balance between inflation and growth," he said. Industry chamber Assocham said the RBI decision to raise the repo rate is largely on the expected lines and seemed unavoidable.
"While the MPC has decided to withdraw the accommodative stance to rein in inflation, it also remains cognizant of the growth imperatives of the economy, retaining the policy rate below the pre-pandemic level," said Assocham Secretary General Deepak Sood.
Akhil Saraf, founder and CEO of Reloy, said an increase in the repo rate will push the lending rates up and eventually it will hit home-buyers' pockets.
"However, given the possibility that interest rate goes up by 50-100 basis points, it will still remain under the comfort zone of below 8 per cent per annum. With other factors and market conditions in favour of home buyers, sales momentum is expected to continue without any major hiccups," he added.
The second hike in repo rate comes within five weeks of the RBI increasing the key interest rate by 40 basis points in an off-cycle monetary policy review on May 4.
PHD Chamber President Pradeep Multani believed that hard lending from an accommodative policy stance is disappointing as it will have an impact on costs of doing business and production
possibilities.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
World T20 auditions start: Accidental captain Pant takes centre-stage8 Jun 2022 6:46 PM GMT
Harmanpreet replaces Mithali as ODI captain, no Jhulan for SL series8 Jun 2022 6:45 PM GMT
Cricket fraternity hails Mithali Raj for being an 'inspiration'8 Jun 2022 6:44 PM GMT
Sindhu, Sen enter second round of Indonesia Masters Super 5008 Jun 2022 6:44 PM GMT
Haryana medal tally 37 as wrestling matches end8 Jun 2022 6:43 PM GMT