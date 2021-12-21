RBI reiterates legal tender status of ₹10 coins

New Delhi: It has come to the notice of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) that in certain places of Andaman and Nicobar Islands there is some reluctance on the part of few traders and members of public to accept Rs 10 coins, the RBI said. In this regard, it is clarified that the RBI puts into circulation, the coins minted by the Government of India.

These coins have distinctive features to reflect various themes of economic, social and cultural values and are introduced from time to time.

All these coins are legal tender and can be accepted for transactions.

Therefore, members of public may continue to accept coins of ₹10 denomination as legal tender in all their transactions without any hesitation.