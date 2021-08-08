RBI plans to buy additional office space in Mumbai

Mumbai: The RBI is looking for additional office space in the financial capital near its head office in south Mumbai, or in the Bandra Kurla Complex area.

According to the RBI, it wants office space with a size of 2,601 to 7,681 square metres, for which it has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for "outright purchase of office premises" in Mumbai.

The Reserve Bank "intends to purchase vacant and peaceful possession of office space having clear and marketable title, for its use in south Mumbai and/or in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) area near to its existing establishments...," the RFP document said.

As per the RFP, the RBI is looking for office premises with minimum 2,601 sq/mtr(28,000 sq/ft) and maximum 7,618 sq/mtr (82,000 sq/ft) carpet area located in south Mumbai within a radius of 1.5 km from its Central Office Building in Fort, Mumbai and/or in BKC.

Offers of property situated on leasehold land with residual lease period at least 30 years will also be considered by the RBI, the document added. Anuj Puri, chairman, ANAROCK, said that as per ANAROCK Research, total leasable space at BKC is approximately 8.7 million sq/ft area out of which 8-10 per cent is lying vacant.