RBI once again come out with proactive measures to revive economy: PNB CMD

New Delhi: The RBI has once again come out with proactive set of announcements to revive the economic growth amid surge in second wave of pandemic.

The decision of keeping the repo rate unchanged along with maintenance of accommodative stance is on expected lines and necessary to mitigate the growth uncertainty and inflation concerns.

Announcement of on tap liquidity facility of Rs 15,000 crore will ensure credit flow to the contact intensive sectors and MSMEs including hotels, tourism, aviation, etc. which have been adversely impacted.

Further, resolution of stress of MSMEs has also been addressed through enhancement of exposure thresholds to Rs. 50 crore under resolution framework 2.0.

Availability of NACH on all days of the week will further the financial inclusion objectives through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).