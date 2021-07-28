RBI imposes Rs 5 crore penalty on Axis Bank

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday said it has imposed a penalty of Rs 5 crore on Axis Bank for contravention of certain provisions of directions issued by the RBI, including on cybersecurity framework.

The penalty has been imposed for "contravention of/non-compliance" with certain provisions of directions issued by the RBI. They include 'Strengthening the Controls of Payment Ecosystem between Sponsor Banks and SCBs/UCBs as a Corporate Customer'; 'Cyber Security Framework in Banks'; and 'Reserve Bank of India (Financial Services provided by Banks) Directions, 2016'.

They also include 'Financial Inclusion-Access to Banking Services-Basic Savings Bank Deposit Account'; and 'Frauds-Classification and Reporting'.

The RBI said the statutory inspections for supervisory evaluation (ISE) of the bank were conducted with reference to its financial position as on March 31, 2017, (ISE 2017), March 31, 2018, (ISE 2018), and March 31, 2019 (ISE 2019).