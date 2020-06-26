RBI Guv briefs central board on impact of monetary steps

Mumbai: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday briefed the board members about the impact of the various monetary and regulatory measures taken by the central bank to deal with the COVID-19 crisis.

Besides other things, the RBI's central board discussed the current macroeconomic situation and evolving challenges being posed by the coronavirus pandemic, the RBI said in a release after the meeting that was held through video-conferencing.

"At the outset, the governor and deputy governors briefed the board about the overall macroeconomic conditions -- both domestic and global; financial sector situation; and the impact of various monetary, regulatory

and other measures taken by the RBI in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic,"

the RBI said in a statement.

The board also deliberated on the current economic situation and the evolving challenges posed by the pandemic.

Among others, it also discussed the RBI's activities during the period (July 2019-June 2020), the Budget for the next accounting year July 2020 to March 2021 (aligned with the government's financial year), other policy and operational matters.