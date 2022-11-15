RBI Governor to meet CEOs of banks today

New Delhi: Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das will hold a meeting with CEOs of public sector banks on Wednesday to discuss issues concerning slow deposit growth and sustainability of high credit demand. As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data, deposits rose by 9.6 per cent as compared to 10.2 per cent on a year-on-year basis, while credit offtake witnessed a jump of 17.9 per cent as against 6.5 per cent a year ago.

According to an agenda circulated for the meeting, sources said, sustainability, including pricing and slow growth of deposits, would be discussed.

There would be deliberation on asset quality in the retail and MSME segment, sources said.

Besides, the meeting would also review the functioning of Digital Banking Units launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month.

The robust growth performance in the first half of the current fiscal has been ably supported by a well-capitalised banking system.