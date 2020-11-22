RBI creates world record with over 1 mn Twitter followers

Mumbai: In a first among central banks, the Reserve Bank of India has become the first monetary authority in the world to have more than 1 million followers on its official

Twitter handle.

Despite much less monetary firepower, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has beaten the world's most powerful central banks — the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank — on Twitter by a wide margin, emerging as the most popular central bank on the microblogging site with over 1 million followers.

As of Sunday, the RBI handle is followed by as many as 10,00,513 people around the world.

The achievement is impressive as the 85-year-old Reserve Bank was also a latecomer to the world of Twitter as it created the account only in January 2012.

According to the latest information available on the RBI's Twitter handle '@RBI', the number of followers has increased from 9.66 lakh on September 27, 2020 to over 10 lakh as of Sunday.

"RBI Twitter account reaches 1 million followers today. A new milestone. Congratulations to all my colleagues in RBI," Governor Shaktikanta Das Tweeted on Sunday.

At the second slot is the much lesser known central bank of Mexico (Banco de Mexico) with 7.74 lakh followers, followed by Bank of Indonesia (7.57 lakh).