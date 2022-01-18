RBI buys, sells equal amount of dollar in Nov

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bought and sold the equivalent proportion of the US dollar in November 2021, according to data from the central bank.

The RBI purchased $8.489 billion from the spot market and sold a similar amount in the market, the monthly RBI Bulletin for January 2022 released on Monday

showed.

In October, the RBI had turned net seller of the US currency after it bought $7.755 billion from the spot market and sold $7.855 billion, the data showed.

In November 2020, the RBI had net bought $10.26 billion from the spot market.

During FY 2020-21, the RBI had net purchased $68.315 billion from the spot market. It had bought $162.479 billion from the spot market and sold $94.164 billion during the financial year 2020-21, the data showed.

In the forward dollar market, the outstanding net purchase at the end of November 2021 stood at $49.106 billion, similar to the previous month, the data showed.