RBI buys Rs 10K cr long-term govt securities in 2nd special OMO

Mumbai: In the second special open market operation (OMO), the Reserve Bank of India on Monday bought Rs 10,000 crore of long-term government securities and sold Rs 8,501 crore of three short-term bonds. The RBI had announced to purchase and sell simultaneously government securities under Open Market Operations (OMO) for Rs 10,000 crore each, last week. Though RBI offered to sell four securities in the auction, it accepted bids for three bids only. In the OMO purchase of 6.45 per cent GS 2029, the 10- year benchmark security, the RBI received Rs 25,698 crore worth of bids from the participants but accepted Rs 10,000 crore of bids.