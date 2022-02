RBI becomes net seller of dollar in Dec; sells $2.92 bn

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) turned net seller of the US currency in December 2021 after it sold $2.917 billion on a net basis in the spot market.

In the reporting month, the RBI bought $7.475 billion and sold $10.392 billion in the spot market, the RBI Bulletin for February 2022 released on Wednesday showed.

In November 2021, the RBI had purchased $8.489 billion from the spot market and sold a similar amount in the market.

In December 2020, the central bank had net purchased $3.991 billion of the US currency from the spot market.