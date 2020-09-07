RBI announces OMO for sale, purchase of government securities of Rs 10K crore

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will conduct simultaneous purchase and sale of government securities under the Open Market Operation (OMO) for Rs 10,000 crore each on September 10, the central bank said on Monday.

The RBI on August 31 had announced that it would conduct special simultaneous purchase and sale of government securities under OMO for an aggregate amount of Rs 20,000 crore in two tranches of Rs 10,000 crore each as part of its measures to foster orderly market conditions.

"The first auction is scheduled for September 10, 2020," the RBI said in a statement.

It would be selling three securities totalling Rs 10,000 crore and also purchasing equal number of securities of the same amount.

The result of the auctions will be announced on the same day. The second tranche of auction would be conducted on September 17.

Simultaneous purchase and sale of government securities under OMOs, popularly known as Operation Twist, involves purchasing G-Sec of longer maturities and selling equal amount of G-Sec of shorter maturities.

Moreover, the Reserve Bank of India is in the process of setting up an innovation hub which will focus on future technology in the financial services space, an RBI official said on Monday.

Detailed guidelines in this respect are expected to be released soon.

"Innovation Hub is one of the things that we are trying out where we are looking at actually creating ideation, creating ideas to evolve technologies... RBI is in the process of setting up an Innovation Hub," RBI executive director T Rabi Sankar said while virtually participating in a conference organised by FICCI.

More details will come out once it is finalised, he added.

"We would expect technology firms, financial entities, academic entities, even funding agencies, all of them to interact on this hub and start the entire process from ideation to creation to piloting of solutions," he said.

Sankar also said the RBI has released a framework for setting up umbrella entities for operating pan-India retail payments systems.

It has invited applications from eligible companies by February 26, 2021.

As per the framework, the companies with a net worth of over Rs 500 crore will be eligible to set up an umbrella entity which among other things will be permitted to set up, manage and operate new payment systems in the retail space comprising ATMs, White Label PoS, Aadhaar-based payments and remittance services.