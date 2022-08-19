Ravindra Kumar Tyagi takes charge as Director (Ops) of POWERGRID
New Delhi: Ravindra Kumar Tyagi has joined as Director (Operations) at Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID) on August 12, 2022. He is having work experience of over 32 years in Power Transmission System, out of which over 26 years are in Operation and Maintenance (O&M) of Substations and Transmission lines at various key positions in premier CPSUs in power sector such as POWERGRID and NTPC. He has handled multi-disciplinary functions in various business segments of POWERGRID like Asset Management, Engineering, Business Development (domestic & abroad), Telecom, Load Despatch & Communication, NTAMC, Safety, DMS etc. Prior to this, he was Executive Director (North Eastern Region) in POWERGRID and has handled functions of Project Execution, Asset Management, Finance, Commercial and various other regional functions. Mpost
