Ravi P Singh appointed CEO of PSSC

New Delhi: Ravi P. Singh, former CMD and Director (Personnel), Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, has been appointed as CEO, Power Sector Skill Council (PSSC). He is a Mechanical Engineer from NIT, Allahabad in First Class with Honors and Post Graduate Diploma in HR from AIMA, New Delhi. Singh has over 35 years of work experience in the power sector handling various multi-disciplinary functions like HR, Telecom, Contracts, Materials, Planning, Monitoring and Transmission System Construction/O&M. Before joining POWERGRID in 1991, Singh had worked in NTPC for 10 years in various technical departments. He has also held the position of VP of Power HR Forum, which is a leading forum of HR fraternity in Indian Power Sector focusing to collaborate, highlight, brainstorm and resolve macro level sectorial issues of common concerns amongst power utilities.

