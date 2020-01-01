Ratish Kumar takes additional charge of C&MD of NHPC

New Delhi: Ratish Kumar, Director (Projects), NHPC has taken additional charge of the post of Chairman & Managing Director of NHPC on January 1, 2020. Ratish Kumar holds B Tech degree in Electrical Engineering from G B Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, Pantnagar. He joined NHPC in October 1982 as a Trainee Engineer. During his tenure in NHPC, he scaled heights and contributed to NHPC's development by serving in various capacities. His vast experience in power sector includes hydro as well as solar & wind renewable energy projects. He has immensely contributed in the area of Design, O&M of hydropower stations, Contracts, Project Monitoring and Business Development etc.