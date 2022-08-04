Ranjit Rath takes over as Oil India chairman

New Delhi: Ranjit Rath has taken over as the new chairman and managing director of India's second-largest state-run oil and gas producer, Oil India Ltd.



A geoscientist, Rath is an alumnus of IIT Bombay, IIT Kharagpur and Utkal University and took over the charge on August 2, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Rath, 50, previously was chairman and managing director of Mineral Exploration Corporation Ltd (MECL) and was selected for the top job at Oil India Ltd by the government headhunter in March.

He replaces Sushil Chandra Mishra who superannuated on June 30.

Rath will be among the youngest to have occupied the corner office at a public sector unit. He has 10 years before he retires in January 2032.

A geoscientist with impeccable experience and expertise of more than 25 years in the field of geosciences, Rath is a recipient of the prestigious National Geosciences Award from the President of India, the statement said.