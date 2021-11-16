Rane inaugurates Khadi India Pavilion at IITF with theme of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'

New Delhi: India's multi-hued ethnicity, cultural diversity, colourful weaves and traditional crafts have come under one roof at the Khadi India pavilion at the India International Trade Fair 2021. The Khadi India pavilion, depicting the theme of "Aatmanirbhar Bharat", was inaugurated by Minister of MSME, Narayan Rane in presence of Minister of State for MSME, Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, Chairman KVIC Vinai Kumar Saxena and Secretary MSME BB Swain.

The Khadi India pavilion comprises 50 stalls set up by Khadi artisans and Khadi institutions from 20 states and union territories, showcasing the finest handcrafted Khadi and Village Industry products. KVIC has given top priority to women artisans giving 18 (36 per cent) of the total stalls to women. 10 of these stalls have been set up by artisans of Delhi while Maharashtra, Jammu & Kashmir and Karnataka have 5 stalls each.

A selfie point with Mahatma Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the centre of attraction at Khadi's theme pavilion at Hall No. 7D of Pragati Maidan. The theme pavilion also depicts the core areas of Khadi, i.e. rural economy, technology, infrastructure, youth participation and global outreach, as five pillars of "Aatmanirbhar Bharat".

Rane lauded the KVIC for its employment generation initiatives. "KVIC is doing excellent work by creating self-employment across the country and thereby strengthening the rural economy," Rane said.

Vinai Kumar Saxena said the Khadi products on display in the Khadi India pavilion symbolize "Swadeshi" and India's stride towards "self-reliance", particularly in the post-Covid scenario. "Khadi is the biggest symbol of swadeshi. The sheer variety of Khadi and Village Industry products being displayed at the IITF indicates the strengthening of India's domestic manufacturing sector and the rural economy," Saxena said.