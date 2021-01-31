Rama Mohan Rao takes charge as SBI Card's new MD & CEO

New Delhi: SBI Cards and Payment Services (SBI Card) on Saturday said Rama Mohan Rao Amara has taken charge as the new MD & CEO of the company. His appointment is with effect from January 30, 2021 for a period of two years subject to all the requisite approvals. Amara takes over from Ashwini Kumar Tewari, SBI Card said in a release. Amara is a veteran banker, with a successful career spanning over 29 years at State Bank of India (SBI). Prior to taking charge at SBI Card, he was the Chief General Manager, SBI Bhopal Circle, where he managed two key states, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Ashwini Kumar Tewari, Managing Director, SBI welcomed Amara as the MD & CEO of SBI Card. Before Amara, Tewari was heading the country's pure-play credit card player promoted by the country's largest lender SBI.Mpost

