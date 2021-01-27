Ram Naresh Singh appointed as DVC Chairman, M Raghu Ram as Member (Technical)

Kolkata: Ram Naresh Singh has assumed the charge of Chairman, DVC from 15 th January 2021. Prior to joining DVC, Singh was the Executive Director (Engineering & FQA) at Power Grid Corporation of India Limited. He brings with him more than three decades of rich experience in multifarious areas across the value chain of the Indian power sector. M Raghu Ram has assumed the charge of Member (Technical), DVC from 18 th January 2021. Prior to joining DVC, M Raghu Ram was the General Manager (O&M), NTPC Korba. He has more than three decades of experience in Operations & Maintenance and consultancy projects related to the Indian power sector.

