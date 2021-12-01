Rakesh Kumar Jain takes charge as Director (Finance) of GAIL (India) Ltd

New Delhi: Rakesh Kumar Jain on Wednesday assumed charge as Director (Finance) of GAIL (India) Limited. A Cost and Management Accountant by profession, Jain started his career in the company as a Management Trainee and gathered a rich experience of nearly 30 years as he rose through the ranks to his present position. Prior to his appointment as Director (Finance), Jain held the position of Executive Director (Finance & Accounts) in GAIL. Additionally, Jain holds the position of Director in IGL. Earlier he was on the Board of Ratnagiri Gas and Power Pvt. Ltd (RGPPL). He joined GAIL in 1992 and has been a part of the growth trajectory of the Company. As Executive Director (Finance & Accounts), he headed Corporate Finance & Treasury section in large mobilisation of funds from domestic and international markets.

