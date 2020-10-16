Rakesh Kumar elected as member of Governing Board of EU Chambers

New Delhi: Rakesh Kumar, Director General – EPCH and Chairman-IEML has been elected as the member of Governing Board under SME category of the Council of European Union(EU) Chambers of Commerce in India (EU Chambers) in a keenly contested election held on 15th October, 2020 wherein 8 leading industrialists were in the fray. Manish Bhatnagar, Managing Director, SKF India Limited was elected as the President of EU Chambers. While speaking on this occasion he said that India and European Union have a history of good bilateral relations and the Council of EU Chamber of Commerce in India is actively engaged in promotion of commercial and economic relations for the last 28 years.

