Rajiv Ranjan Jha takes charge as Director (Projects) at PFC

New Delhi: Power Finance Corporation Ltd, a Maharatna CPSE company and India's leading power sector focussed non-banking financial firm, today announced the appointment of Rajiv Ranjan Jha as Director (Projects). Jha was earlier working as Executive Director (Projects) in PFC before his elevation to the coveted role. In his new role, he will be responsible for developing and enforcing sound strategies to venture into new business avenues and also oversee the ongoing projects funded by the company. He was earlier responsible for the entire loan portfolio of Private Sector Projects under Consortium Lending with PFC as lead Financial Institution. He had also handled the Renewable Energy loan portfolio and has worked extensively in the area of Project Appraisal (especially for Independent Private Power Projects).

