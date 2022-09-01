Rajesh Kumar Srivastava takes additional charge as ONGC CMD

New Delhi: Director (Exploration) of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) Rajesh Kumar Srivastava has taken over additional charge of the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of the Energy Maharatna on Thursday, after Dr Alka Mittal superannuated as ONGC CMD on 31 August 2022. Mr Srivastava has been serving as Director (Exploration) since 2 August 2019 and is the senior-most Director on the Board of the energy company. Mr Srivastava acquired his Master of Science (Geology) from Lucknow University and Master's Degree in Engineering Geology from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur. He also holds the prestigious Non-Executive Director Diploma from Financial Times, United Kingdom. He joined ONGC as a Geologist in 1984 at Krishna Godavari Basin in Rajahmundry.

