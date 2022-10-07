Rajasthan govt hosts Invest Rajasthan Summit 2022

Jaipur: Rajasthan government Hosted the first day of the "Invest Rajasthan Summit" with a grand inaugural ceremony on Friday at JECC in Jaipur. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot inaugurated the summit in Ranthambhore Hall. In this summit, Dr. CP Joshi, Speaker, Legislative assembly Rajasthan; the Minister of Industries and Commerce, Shankuntla Rawat; Mr Rajeev Arora, C Chairman, RAJSICO; Kuldeep Ranka, Principal Secretary to HCM, the Chief Secretary, Usha Sharma; Additional Chief Secretary, Industries & Commerce Veenu Gupta; Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Kuldeep Ranka; BIP Commissioner, Om Kasera and other senior officials were also present.

Notably, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) is the National Partner for organising the Invest Rajasthan Summit. The summit was attended by luminaries of the most prestigious corporate groups around the globe including Dr Praveer Sinha, CEO & Managing Director, The Tata Power Company Limited; Dr Anish Shah, Managing Director & CEO, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd; Mr B Santhanam, CEO, Asia Pacific and India Region, and Chairman, Saint-Gobain India; Ajay S Shriram, Chairman & Senior Managing Director, DCM Shriram Limited; C K Birla, Chairman, National Engineering Industries Ltd; Sudhir Mehta Chairman, Torrent Group; Anil Agarwal, Chairman, Vedanta Group; and Gautam Adani, Founder & Chairman, Adani Group.

Inaugurating the summit, CM Ashok Gehlot, said, "If we compare the GDP with other states, Rajasthan comes at the seventh place. There are plenty of resources available for entrepreneurship. Rajasthan has emerged as a manufacturing hub in northern India with a wide variety of small, medium, and large enterprises that have been established.

Additionally, he announced that like CISF, RISF will be created in the state to provide conducive and safe environment to the industries. Chief Minister also informed that under the current year's proposed budget, Rs 250-250 crore provisions have been made for developing a multi-storey industrial complex at Greater Bhiwadi and Boronada in Jodhpur.