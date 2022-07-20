Rajarshi Gupta takes over as Managing Director of ONGC Videsh
New Delhi: Rajarshi Gupta has taken over as Managing Director of ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL) Schedule 'A' CPSE and subsidiary of ONGC, on 19th July 2022. Gupta was recommended for the position by Public Enterprise Selection Board (PESB). He has more than 33 years of wide-ranging experience in supervisory, managerial & strategic planning capacities in domestic and international operations of ONGC and ONGC Videsh. He has a keen business sense of the oil & gas industry, commercial and financial acumen, with mergers & acquisitions, strategic planning, and man management as his core strengths. During his professional career, he has worked in the domains of Supply Chain Management, Business Development, ProjectManagement, Planning & Strategy, Corporate Communications, Human Resources Management and General Administration.
