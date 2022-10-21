Rajan Kanwar assumes charge as Director (Technical) of NFL

Noida: Rajan Kanwar on Friday took over the charge of Director (Technical) of National Fertilizers Limited (NFL). Prior to this, he was serving as Chief General Manager in the company at the Corporate Office, Noida. Kanwar is associated with NFL for more than 33 years and has an extensive experience in Project Management, Operations and Maintenance of fertilizer plants. With a degree in chemical engineering from Punjab University, Chandigarh, Kanwar also holds Master's in Business Administration (MBA) degree with specialization in operations. Kanwar also served as Unit Head of NFL's Vijaipur Unit.

